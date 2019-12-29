Raymond James to Issue Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,337. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.