RChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1,745.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ChaoEX, Bitinka and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitinka, BitMart, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, AirSwap, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

