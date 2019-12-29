REAL (REAL) Price Reaches $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. REAL has a total market cap of $333,082.00 and $42.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network and BitFlip. In the last week, REAL has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network, BitFlip and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

