Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 144,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ RCON traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $2.33. 107,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

