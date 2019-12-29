ReddCoin (RDD) Hits One Day Volume of $24,403.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $24,403.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Crex24, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060239 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00048644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00598784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00225139 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00085232 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004995 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bisq, Bleutrade, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

