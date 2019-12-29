RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $888,708.00 and approximately $57,164.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00395539 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00073109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000927 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.