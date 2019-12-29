Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 958,200 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 882,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. Insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,717. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

