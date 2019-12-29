Relex Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Relex has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Relex has a market cap of $241,541.00 and $1,395.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Sistemkoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00189644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01316206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,589,011 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

