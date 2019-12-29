Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, Gate.io and Tidex. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $243,496.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

