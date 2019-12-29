Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.0313

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, Tidex and IDEX. Ren has a market cap of $25.74 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.06092263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, OKEx, UEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Binance and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

