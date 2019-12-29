Ren (REN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.91 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $25.91 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Tidex, OKEx and IDEX. In the last week, Ren has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ren

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, UEX, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi Global, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

