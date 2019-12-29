Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Resonant news, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 16,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,224.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,145.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $70,442.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,161 shares of company stock valued at $176,799 over the last three months. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Shares of Resonant stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,452. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Resonant Company Profile
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.
