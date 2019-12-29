Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.4 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Resonant news, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 16,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,224.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,145.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $70,442.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,161 shares of company stock valued at $176,799 over the last three months. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Resonant alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Resonant by 142.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Resonant stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,452. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.