Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 150,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Retail Value stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. 36,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Value has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Value will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,352,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 31,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,162,199.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,715 shares of company stock worth $12,047,710. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Retail Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 58.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 27.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

