Revain (R) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $808,517.00

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kuna, BitForex and Kucoin. Revain has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $808,517.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revain has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, BitForex, BitFlip, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Kuna and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

