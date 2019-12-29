Reviewing Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) & iMedia Brands (NYSE:IMBI)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Blue Apron alerts:

25.3% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Blue Apron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Apron has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -12.55% -57.78% -18.48% iMedia Brands -8.94% -89.16% -19.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Apron and iMedia Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $667.60 million 0.14 -$122.15 million ($9.45) -0.76 iMedia Brands $596.64 million 0.05 -$22.16 million N/A N/A

iMedia Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Apron and iMedia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 2 0 0 2.00 iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.96%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Blue Apron.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.