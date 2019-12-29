Reviewing Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & Switch (OTCMKTS:SWCH)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Switch $405.86 million 8.76 $4.05 million $0.09 163.33

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Switch 1.48% 3.35% 1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Sphere and Switch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Switch 0 0 3 0 3.00

Switch has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.36%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Summary

Switch beats Blue Sphere on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

