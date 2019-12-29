Reviewing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) & UDR (NYSE:UDR)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

This table compares BRT Apartments and UDR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $119.64 million 2.30 $8.07 million $0.97 17.63 UDR $1.05 billion 12.97 $203.10 million $1.96 23.64

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 2.15% 0.99% 0.24% UDR 15.20% 5.51% 2.02%

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BRT Apartments pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UDR has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BRT Apartments and UDR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75 UDR 0 7 3 0 2.30

BRT Apartments presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.74%. UDR has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.98%. Given UDR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Volatility and Risk

BRT Apartments has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UDR beats BRT Apartments on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.