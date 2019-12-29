Reviewing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Manchester United (OTCMKTS:MANU)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and Manchester United’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $110,000.00 296.57 -$2.59 million N/A N/A Manchester United $830.29 million 0.96 $24.43 million $0.32 61.91

Manchester United has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kidoz and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2.00

Manchester United has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -68.61% -9.95% -9.59% Manchester United 2.15% 8.44% 2.55%

Summary

Manchester United beats Kidoz on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

