Reviewing Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) & Ping Identity (NASDAQ:PING)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.41% 10.95% 7.10% Ping Identity N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Ping Identity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $284.38 million 1.68 $19.88 million $0.55 17.78 Ping Identity $201.56 million 9.75 -$13.45 million N/A N/A

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises and Ping Identity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ping Identity 0 0 13 0 3.00

Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. Ping Identity has a consensus target price of $21.92, indicating a potential downside of 11.20%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Ping Identity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder, a proprietary application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution; and Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things. The company's platform includes six solutions, which comprise secure single sign-on, adaptive multi-factor authentication, security control for applications and APIs, personalized and unified profile directories, data governance to control access to identity data, and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions via a subscription model through a direct sales force. Its customers include the companies in Fortune 100, principal banks in the United States, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

