Reviewing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Titan Medical and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Accuray 0 2 0 0 2.00

Titan Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 953.78%. Accuray has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Accuray.

Risk and Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 4.78, indicating that its share price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -165.51% Accuray -4.02% -35.92% -3.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.36 Accuray $418.79 million 0.60 -$16.43 million ($0.15) -18.80

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Accuray on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

