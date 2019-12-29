Rimbit One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Rimbit has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Rimbit has a total market cap of $65,387.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official message board is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

