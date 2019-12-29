Rimbit Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Rimbit has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Rimbit has a market cap of $59,579.00 and $10.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rimbit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

