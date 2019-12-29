Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0467 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Huobi. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $23.80 million and $1.51 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013417 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bancor Network, Huobi, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

