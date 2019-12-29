Rise Hits 24 Hour Volume of $179.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $168,353.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036305 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000954 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,403,375 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

