Rise (RISE) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. Rise has a total market cap of $189,275.00 and $169.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000989 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,391,396 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.