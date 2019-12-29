RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Short Interest Update

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $132,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $56,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2,535.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $89.71. 127,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,150. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. RLI had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that RLI will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

