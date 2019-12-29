Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 31% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005437 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $403.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.