ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $667,094.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,347,431 tokens. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

