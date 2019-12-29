RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Short Interest Update

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,640,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 24,440,000 shares. Approximately 39.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

RES traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 1,707,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.11. RPC has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

