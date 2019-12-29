RPICoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $25,824.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00066134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 912,244,741 coins and its circulating supply is 872,232,805 coins. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

