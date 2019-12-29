RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $7,298.59 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $401,423.00 and approximately $186,965.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7,298.59 or 0.98199727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002174 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

