Rubies Market Capitalization Tops $45,730.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $45,730.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubies coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007271 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

