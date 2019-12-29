Rubies Price Reaches $0.0042 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. In the last week, Rubies has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $43,390.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007292 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Rubies Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

