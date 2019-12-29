Rupee Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $68,545.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,158,150 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

