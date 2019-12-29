Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUTH. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

