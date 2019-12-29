Safe Haven Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $4,441.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.02470152 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

