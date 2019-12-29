Safe Hits Market Capitalization of $8.92 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Safe has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $87,502.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. In the last week, Safe has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00058763 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00047800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00596978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00221873 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00084692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

