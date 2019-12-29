Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Update

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $477,150.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 155,761 shares of company stock worth $5,261,196. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 96.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 49.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,847. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.