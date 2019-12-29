SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0721 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $297,989.00 and $233,166.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00642145 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,135,780 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

