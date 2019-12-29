SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0521

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Upbit, IDEX and Liqui. SALT has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $97,630.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Radar Relay, Huobi, Gate.io, AirSwap, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

