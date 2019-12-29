Sapien Price Tops $0.0012 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Sapien has a total market cap of $284,219.00 and $52.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapien token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.01341364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network.

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

