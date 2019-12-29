Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 14,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 801,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,380. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.90.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.
