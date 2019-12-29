Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 14,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.77. The stock had a trading volume of 801,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,380. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.