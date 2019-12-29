savedroid Market Capitalization Achieves $415,976.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Cobinhood. savedroid has a market cap of $415,976.00 and $505.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bancor Network, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

