SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $20,629,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,704,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $241.41 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $158.07 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

