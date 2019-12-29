Scala (XLA) Hits Market Cap of $263,086.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Scala has traded 81.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Scala has a total market capitalization of $263,086.00 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

