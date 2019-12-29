SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $12,710.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

