Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 8,890,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.7 days.

SA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Shares of SA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.57. 316,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 45,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,305 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 571,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 179,864 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.