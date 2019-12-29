Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Seadrill stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Seadrill has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 80.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter worth $101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 509.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 53,592 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 27.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.