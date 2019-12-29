Seal Network Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (SEAL)

Seal Network (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Seal Network has a total market capitalization of $330,094.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Seal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seal Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Seal Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seal Network Profile

Seal Network’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,110,690 tokens. Seal Network’s official website is seal.network. The Reddit community for Seal Network is /r/Seal_Network. Seal Network’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seal Network’s official message board is medium.com/sealnetwork.

Seal Network Token Trading

Seal Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

