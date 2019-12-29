Seele (SEELE) Hits Market Cap of $97.14 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Seele has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Seele token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Hotbit. Seele has a total market cap of $97.14 million and approximately $22.85 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.28 or 0.06014051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,562,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinBene, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

